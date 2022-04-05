Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cerner worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 211.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cerner by 77.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,312. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

