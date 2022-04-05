CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 41,467 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$98,168.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,121,727.86.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$188,517.17.

TSE CEU opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. The company has a market cap of C$629.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.05. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.92.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$367.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$317.05 million. Research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.38.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.