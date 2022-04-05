CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 41,467 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$98,168.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,121,727.86.
Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$188,517.17.
TSE CEU opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. The company has a market cap of C$629.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.05. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.38.
About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
