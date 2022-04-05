ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$1.20 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

