Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

CRL stock opened at $287.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

