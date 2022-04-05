Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $54,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,184. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.48.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.