Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,455,000 after acquiring an additional 213,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.13. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

