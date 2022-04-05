Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cigna worth $45,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,946,000 after buying an additional 224,514 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 327.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,143. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,855. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

