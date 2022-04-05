Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Clorox worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,842,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,285. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.17.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

