Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.52 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Match Group worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.77. 7,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average is $129.19. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.