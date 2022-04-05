Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Teradyne by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.