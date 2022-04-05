Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $18,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

ES traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.12. 1,148,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

