Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,702 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of CSX worth $52,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CSX by 136.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. 274,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,851,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

