Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,932 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $69,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,444,000 after purchasing an additional 440,500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $45,614,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

NYSE:FNV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.81. 486,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,782. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $168.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

