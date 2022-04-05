Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,956 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $159.59. 841,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

