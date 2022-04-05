Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,145 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,663 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $37,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 17,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,764,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Griffin Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,642. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

