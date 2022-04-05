Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,653 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $21,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

DHI stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.66. 2,866,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.18. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

