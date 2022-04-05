Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,073 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $58,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,038. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $437.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

