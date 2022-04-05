Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 748 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $19,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $670.35. 438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,171. The company has a fifty day moving average of $645.08 and a 200-day moving average of $634.71. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

