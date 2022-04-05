Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,936 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,865 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $63,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.76. 32,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,117. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

