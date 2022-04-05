Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $39,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,907. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.34.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,562 shares of company stock worth $6,443,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.