Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $583.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.