Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

CHS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $583.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CHS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.