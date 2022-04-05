China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 92,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

