Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will report $257.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.50 million and the highest is $278.97 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $182.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.35. 255,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,323. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.