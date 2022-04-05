Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.20. Approximately 638,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 676,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHR shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$746.13 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.85.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

