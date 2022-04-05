CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company.

CMCT opened at $7.72 on Monday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.53.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 34.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

