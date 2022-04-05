Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress is poised to benefit from strength across its BuildASign and Printi businesses, investment in brands and innovation and the partnership with Wix in the quarters ahead. Solid product offerings and synergistic gains from acquired assets are likely to be beneficial for the company. Depositphotos and its subsidiary were acquired in October 2021 and are expected to boost Cimpress’ DIY product offerings. Strong growth in number of VistaCreate monthly active users also bode well. However, pandemic-related uncertainties, supply-chain constraints and inflation in raw material costs are concerning. High debt levels can raise the company’s financial obligations and hurt profitability. Also, international business operations have exposed it to multiple risks. In the past six months, its share has underperformed the industry.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CMPR stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.27. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimpress will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,891,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cimpress by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,974,000 after purchasing an additional 234,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 1,019.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 392,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

