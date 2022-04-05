CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 132,914 shares.The stock last traded at $13.16 and had previously closed at $14.11.
The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.43%.
About CION Investment (NYSE:CION)
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
