Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

CZWI opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.63%. Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.