Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp’s (NASDAQ:CLINU) Quiet Period Will End on April 5th

Clean Earth Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 5th. Clean Earth Acquisitions had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Clean Earth Acquisitions’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:CLINU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

