Clean Harbors (CLH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) recently:
- 4/4/2022 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.
- 4/2/2022 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/30/2022 – Clean Harbors is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/24/2022 – Clean Harbors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $110.93. 640,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $118.89.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
