Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.44.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.25. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.