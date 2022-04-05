Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.44.
CLH stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.25. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
