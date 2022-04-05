Clear Secure (YOU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) recently:

3/30/2022 – Clear Secure had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $26.00.

3/24/2022 – Clear Secure had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Clear Secure had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00.

3/21/2022 – Clear Secure had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $62.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Clear Secure had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Clear Secure by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

