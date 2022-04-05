ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.
