ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 140.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,711 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

