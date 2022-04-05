Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 185,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.