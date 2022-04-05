CNB Bank Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 518,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 349,514 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $369.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

