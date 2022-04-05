CNB Bank Sells 183 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $457,861,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

