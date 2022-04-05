CNB Bank Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,474,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.39. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.