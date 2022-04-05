CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 in the last 90 days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCNE opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $439.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. Equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

