CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $25.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.65. 765,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

