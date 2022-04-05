Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Codexis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

CDXS opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. Codexis has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

