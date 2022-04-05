Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CDXS opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. Codexis has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.75.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
About Codexis (Get Rating)
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.