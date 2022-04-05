Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGNT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.72.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 120,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,643. The stock has a market cap of $544.42 million, a P/E ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,272,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at $391,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,172,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

