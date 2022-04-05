Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGNT traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 56,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,643. The company has a market cap of $580.05 million, a P/E ratio of 291.33 and a beta of 1.34. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $513,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

