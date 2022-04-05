CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.54.

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CohBar by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CohBar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CohBar by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile (Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

