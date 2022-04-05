Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

CL stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 201,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,324. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

