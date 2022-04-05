Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after acquiring an additional 310,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 176,924 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

