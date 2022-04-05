Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$169.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Colliers International Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$176.40.

Colliers International Group stock traded down C$2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$162.91. 20,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,082. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$174.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.30. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$126.02 and a 12-month high of C$200.51.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

