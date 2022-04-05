Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $108.00.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

CMA opened at $89.27 on Friday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $145,451,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,443,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

