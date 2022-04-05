Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,634 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after acquiring an additional 931,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

