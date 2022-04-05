Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,352 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $32,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IYW stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.46. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

